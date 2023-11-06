Latest Marvel News: Tony Stark’s 15 year-old cheeseburger bites into ‘The Marvels’ discourse as the top brass tell the world ‘Echo’ is inessential

You know things are getting strange when a cheeseburger that was mentioned in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s very first movie is being dredged up and used to bat away criticisms of its 33rd, but that’s how things have been going for The Marvels.

It’s another unexpected development for a discourse that’s largely followed the path everybody expected it to based on the backlash, trolling, and review-bombing that dogged its predecessor, but it might not even be the MCU’s most troubled project of the week.

A tortured Disney Plus series has been making history for reasons both good and bad, while its single most cursed feature appears to have cost a high-ranking executive their job. Just another regular day at the office for Marvel, then…

Cheeseburgers lobbed in the generation direction of The Marvels criticism

Image via Marvel Studios

A clip from The Marvels showcasing a tense catch-up between Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau opened the doors to the latest bizarre back-and-forth, with one viral post noting that nobody’s going to have a clue what the pair were talking about.

If you’ve seen Captain Marvel and WandaVision then you most definitely will, but an A+ rebuttal made the point of noting that Jon Favreau referenced the humble American cheeseburger in Avengers: Endgame a full 11 years after Iron Man, and it still hit everybody square in the feels.

Marvel’s interesting approach to marketing Echo is to tell you it doesn’t really matter

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

For better or worse, Echo will be blazing a trail when it lands on Disney Plus and Hulu in January of next year, but the creation of the Marvel Spotlight banner in particular could prove to be a double-edged sword.

Executive Brad Winderbaum literally compared the series and everything to follow under the bespoke label as being comparable to “comics fans don’t need to read,” which doesn’t sound like the best method for guaranteeing audiences are obligated to check it out.

Blade may have added a Marvel executive to its ever-increasing casualty list

Images courtesy of Marvel

As if cycling through a multitude of writers, directors, and screenplays wasn’t enough, it’s been claimed that the ongoing Blade fiasco has even claimed the job of a high-ranking Marvel Studios executive who failed to notice the production was crashing and burning under their watch.

Angry Kevin Feige might be a meme, but reports of the boss getting angry for one of the first times in recorded history purportedly offers a snapshot into just how badly the Daywalker’s ball is being dropped.

That’s it for yet another week of all things Marvel, but you know fine well that it all kicks off again tomorrow.