As the first Tolkien adaptation in almost a decade, it’s a shame that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has left most fans unimpressed. Yes, the live-action series is supposedly the most expensive production in the history of television. Yes, the visuals are breathtaking and sometimes even unbelievable. But Middle-earth has always been about its story and characters, something that’s palpably missing in this new project.

That’s why a part of the fandom is now looking towards The War of the Rohirrim, a new anime sharing the same continuity with Peter Jackson’s movies, to save the franchise. And as we ponder the prospects of this peculiar undertaking, The Rings of Power stars break down the core incentive of their characters.

Maxim Baldry discusses the role of grief in Isildur’s character

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

Isildur is one of the most important characters in all of Tolkien’s legendarium. He is the man who singlehandedly defeated Sauron by cutting off the One Ring from his finger, after all, so don’t mistake his humble beginnings in The Rings of Power for anything of the sort. Maxim Baldry’s character is a hero in the making, and according to what the actor revealed in an extensive chat with Collider, he’s moved by grief as much as courage in the face of darkness. “Everyone is suffering grief, at some point in their lives,” he said of Isil. “Everyone feels like they are in the wrong place sometimes.”

Fans wonder if ‘The War of the Rohirrim’ will be any good

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite all its efforts, The Rings of Power might just not be your cup of tea, but that doesn’t mean you should abandon all hope in Middle-earth adaptations. If you like the two trilogies, then you should know that New Lien is developing an anime film with the same cinematic language. The story will take place before the War of the Ring and depict Helm Hammerhand, the legendary Rohirric king, and his battle with a horde of Easterlings. Miranda Otto, Eowyn’s actress from the movies, will also be reprising her role as the story’s narrator. But what do fans think about the anime’s prospects? Will it live up to expectations, or is it just another cash-grab attempt? Fans are weighing in on the question over at Reddit, and the opinions seem to be split down the middle.

Celebrimbor and Bronwyn’s journey is all about learning to trust the outsiders

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

We have yet to see Celebrimbor interact with any Dwarves in his kingdom of Eregion. For that matter, we have yet to see much of the kingdom. But it seems that Charles Edwards and Nazanin Boniadi think their characters have the same narrative arc, where they both have to come to terms with outsiders and grow to trust them. For Bronwyn, the process involves the Elves, whereas for Celebrimbor, the legendary smith has to work with the Dwarves, who, as you know, have never been on good terms with the Eldar throughout Middle-earth’s history. The two discuss this at length with Collider, so check it out if you wish to learn more about their mentality.

That’s all for today, but make sure to tune back in tomorrow for more developments from the world of Arda.