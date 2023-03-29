Wes Anderson is bringing the entirety of Hollywood to bear on the box office through his new sci-fi rom-com Asteroid City, but the inclusion of Margot Robbie might bode ill for the flick when it premieres in theaters later this year.

This Wes Anderson flick will give Oppenheimer a run for its money, but the presence of Margot Robbie is raising a few eyebrows

via Focus Features

Oppenheimer is infamous for the sheer number of Hollywood A-listers it has contracted to bring this biopic to life, but another sci-fi contender is throwing its gauntlet down at Christopher Nolan’s feet. Asteroid City is Wes Anderson’s next major movie, and it stars more than two dozen well-recognizable names.

Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, and Jeff Goldblum are just some of these names, but now folks are worried about the inclusion of Margot Robbie jinxing this movie due to the ill luck that seems to be shadowing her footsteps.

Pedro Pascal is the internet’s daddy, but should we be worried about his parenting skills?

Image via First We Feast / YouTube

Pedro Pascal is the ultimate daddy figure of the internet at the moment, and not in the weird sense. The man has been the perfect guardian for both Grogu and Ellie in his respective TV roles, or so The Mandalorian and The Last of Us would have you believe. When you start to really think about it, the values Joel or Din Djarin teach their wards aren’t something you want in your kids, whether we’re talking about a world set in a galaxy far, far away, or our very own post-apocalyptic wasteland.

We try to break down why Pascal misses the basics of parenting in a new article. Though when all is said and done, one has to give him credit for at least putting in the effort. There’s only so much you can expect from one man alone, and Pedro is doing a decent job so far.

Marvel fans lament all the team-ups we’ll never get to see now

Image via Marvel

The MCU has already retired two of the Big Three and the third one might be close to getting the axe too after the travesty of Thor: Love and Thunder. The tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman and the death of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff have also whittled away the numbers of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so a lot of fans are just starting to realize that we’ll never get some dream team-ups from the comics; Daredevil and Black Widow, Captain America and Punisher, even Reed Richards and Tony Stark. Others have chimed in with their own picks, so be sure to check them out if you get a minute.