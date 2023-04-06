Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘The Flash’ as the Mandalorian takes a back seat in his own show

The first trailer for DC’s Blue Beetle continues to make waves online, as fans react to Jaime Reyes’ official entry into the reshaped cinematic universe.

Hype for the upcoming release is spiking hard following the trailer, and it’s starting to leech excitement from another DC property. Fans will likely still show up to enjoy The Flash — despite the Ezra Miller of it all — but some viewers are finding themselves far more interested in buying up a Blue Beetle ticket instead.

No tickets are required for a viewing for The Mandalorian, but some fans want their money back anyway. The latest episode of the delightful Star Wars series gave the show’s main character, Din Djarin, a backseat role, and viewers are starting to wonder if season three is going the Book of Boba Fett route. The season’s already seen two episodes largely focus on characters outside of Din and Grogu, and some people aren’t here for the side stories.

Speaking of unhappy Mandalorian fans, that’s not the only plot detail from the show’s latest episode that’s rankling sci-fi fanatics. A loophole used by Bo-Katan to reacquire the Darksaber is bringing back memories of Harry Potter, and viewers are unimpressed.

A Harry Potter-esque Mandalorian loophole irritates fans

Image via Disney Plus

The latest episode of The Mandalorian is getting dragged online, as fans draw connections between one vital development and Harry Potter, of all things.

Fans have been anticipating some kind of stand-off between Din and Bo-Katan for a while now, after discovering that Bo-Katan couldn’t take the Darksaber from Din without a fight. She utilized a very familiar loophole to instead obtain the weapon without violence — or, at least, violence against Din. By using the Saber to defeat a cyborg that previously defeated Din, Bo-Katan used some Harry Potter logic to reacquire her position in Mandalorian society. The Elder Wand plays by similar rules, and fans were not pleased with the connection.

Concerns abound that Mando is getting the Boba Fett treatment

Photo via Disney Plus

Several episodes of The Mandalorian’s latest season have seen the show’s main character — the Mandalorian himself — take a backseat to other characters and storylines. Fans were willing to stomach it when vital world-building was developing through Doctor Pershing’s storyline, but two episodes out of eight seem like far too many to ignore your main character. They’re now accusing The Mandalorian of giving Din the Book of Boba Fett treatment, after a similar — and likewise unpopular — issue weighed down the infamous bounty hunter’s series.

Blue Beetle overtakes The Flash in the eyes of fans

Image via Warner Bros.

The first official trailer for Blue Beetle has DC fans hyped for the future of the franchise, and largely ditching The Flash in favor of a newer, and more exciting, young character, nestled in a story that looks just as thrilling as the one in this year’s Flash. Ezra Miller’s controversial history isn’t helping matters, but for a while, his flick was the only (potentially) redeemable release in the franchise’s near future. The entrance of Blue Beetle is seeing Jaime Reyes outpace the Scarlet Speedster by bounds and is providing DC fans with a new hope to hang their hats on.