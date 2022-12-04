Star Wars fans are still on the fence about the sequel trilogy and all the characters associated with it, most of all Rey, but the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation ever since Daisy Ridley paid Lucasfilm a visit. Is the Palpatine-conveniently-turned-Skywalker finally making a return after the ninth movie in the saga brought the story to a conclusion in 2019? And if so, how are fans going to receive her this time?

While you ponder that question, you might want to know that the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is almost here, so the internet is collectively holding its breath for our first look at the sequel to one of the most acclaimed superhero movies in history.

Kate Winslet discusses reuniting with James Cameron after 25 years for Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron is working with large bodies of water in the Avatar series to bring the huge world of Pandora to life, so naturally, one of the people he contracted to join the ensemble of the long-anticipated sequel was an actor no stranger to filming in such conditions thanks to her experience in Titanic. That’s right, folks; Kate Winslet is making her debut as a Na’vi in the upcoming Way of Water, and she recently dished on what it was like to work with the legendary filmmaker on the sci-fi franchise.

“It was such a privilege to spend time with him again and to contribute something to his passionate remarkable storytelling,” she told Empire. “I feel so grateful. It’s no secret that Jim is a perfectionist as a filmmaker, so that part hasn’t changed at all. And that is what makes his movies precise in every tiny detail. All those tiny components are huge when assembled, and it’s Jim’s vision and his determination that produces extraordinary filmmaking that will stand the test of time.”

An ambitious sci-fi flick that failed at the box office blasts its way to streaming success

Streaming is proving kinder to movies that not only fail to stand the test of time but also experience a bit of a rough start. So, even if you’re talking about a middling flick that didn’t generate enough interest at either the box office or home release, there’s always a chance that it could miraculously find its way to the streaming top charts, at least for a brief while. Oblivion is one such movie, which, despite casting Tom Cruise in the leading role, failed to meet expectations, both from a critical standpoint and a commercial one. Still, if you don’t mind two hours of mindless fun and imaginative worldbuilding, this movie could be right up your alley, so make sure to check it out on Prime Video if you get the chance.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse leaves the internet in a frenzied state of hype

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was an unassuming underdog that turned out to be the best Spider-Man movie in years. Even counting No Way Home, which most MCU fans would swear on. Into the Spider-Verse just does something very unique in terms of characterization and visual motifs, so it’s no wonder that fans are impatient for its sequel, Across the Spider-Verse. Sony has already given us a sneak peek a while back, but it seems as though we’re finally getting a proper trailer soon. How soon is a little hard to pinpoint, but the internet community is bracing itself and sounding pretty worked up over it. Let’s just hope that it lives up to expectations.

Daisy Ridley denies her Lucasfilm visit had anything to do with a return for Rey

It’s been a while since we heard anything about the sequel trilogy cast and their involvement with the future of Star Wars. After the ninth movie brought the Skywalker Saga to a close, it left the fate of most protagonists uncertain. Even Rey, adopting the moniker of Skywalker, looked at the twin suns of Tatooine with a sense of accomplishment that was only belied by an undertone of eagerness toward the future.

Now, Daisy Ridley has come out of her Star Wars stupor by paying Lucasfilm a visit, though when asked by users on Instagram if that signified something in the wings for Rey, she refuted it simply by posting a BTS image and captioning it: “Nothing saucy happening. Just a lunch visit but now feeling so nostalgic because this was 3 years ago.”

Of course, she would sooner confirm that there isn’t much love for Rey in the fandom than admit that there’s something in the works even if that was the case, so we’ll keep our eyes sharp for any new developments or rumors surrounding this visit.