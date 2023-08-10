As one of the most prominent voices in genre filmmaking over the past couple of decades, it is a wonder why Ridley Scott has never considered making a Star Wars movie. We don’t even know if the Mouse House or George Lucas before it ever approached the director, but it seems that his answer would send all of them packing.

In other news, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin has addressed the recent writers’ strike and blamed Netflix for taking the entire business down a path that has resulted in near economic collapse for the industry.

Meanwhile, some rare breeds of social media users come together to defend James Gunn amid the start of his controversy-riddled run as DCU boss. Check out these beats and more in today’s sci-fi roundup.

The Last of Us showrunner seems to think Netflix is to blame for the recent outcry throughout the industry, and he isn’t wrong

Photo via HBO

The ongoing Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strike has put the entire industry and its lineup in hibernation, and even the union members aren’t sure how long the walkout is going to last this time. Now, as industry moguls contemplate all the losses that delays and the shortfall of proliferated content will inflict on their business model, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin is offering a fresh take on the dilemma – one that perhaps addresses the core issue and not what the creatives are disagreeing on at the moment.

“In the last five years, there has been an emphasis on spending massive amounts of money to create streaming platforms that are designed to compete with and mimic the success of Netflix, which I don’t believe is successful,” he said. “In doing so, Hollywood willingly unraveled the very system it had created that made itself money for over a century. What we’re dealing with now is the fallout from that.”

Mazin went on to note that the business model isn’t even profitable, so he doesn’t understand why everyone else jumped on that bandwagon. Well, neither do we, Craig, neither do we.

Ahsoka might be retconning a Star Wars Rebels development and fans don’t know how to feel about it

Photo via Disney Plus

Ahsoka’s final appearance in Star Wars Rebels marked a stark change in apparel for the former Jedi. Many fans went on to meme that last scene by calling the character “Ahsoka the White,” a reference to Gandalf’s resurrection in The Lord of the Rings. And yet, it seems that the titular character is going to continue to sport his dark grey poncho for this solo Disney Plus outing. Star Wars fans are naturally desperate to know what happened to Ahsoka the White, and whether Dave Filoni still has plans for that particular development.

Then again, as one fan recently pointed out, you can’t expect Ahsoka to transition to Ahsoka the White status without facing a demon of unimaginable power, dying in the ensuing fight, and coming back to life in a miraculous, convenient way.

People apparently think James Gunn can’t write serious superhero stories, but they’ve been proven, yet again, to be oh-so-wrong

Image via Marvel Studios/Remix via Apeksha Bagchi

People have leveled a lot of unconstructive criticisms at James Gunn ever since he took on the role of DCU boss and announced a complete reboot of the cinematic universe, but the crown of the most absurd jab we’ve heard so far must go to Snyder stans who claim he can’t write a “serious” superhero story. I mean, have they even watched the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy? Those movies might be light-hearted in nature and packed to the rafters with puns and comic relief moments, but they involve some of the deepest character motifs in MCU history.

Let’s face it, folks. The SnyderVerse is never coming back, so we might as well see what this tried-and-tested filmmaker can bring to the fore. At worst, he’s going to fumble the ball and continue DC’s losing streak, eh?

Ridley Scott will never direct a Star Wars movie, because, in his own words, he can’t be bludgeoned this way and that, creatively

Photo via 20th Century Studios

Ridley Scott has always been candid with his opinions, and old age has only made him more brazen in that regard. When recently asked if he’d ever consider directing a Star Wars movie, he took a shot at Disney and many other big publishers today because of how they manhandle creatives. Ridley Scott knows what he’s doing, and he won’t have it if another person meddles in his process.

“No, no. I’m too dangerous for that because I know what I’m doing,” he said. “I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself. When you get a guy who’s done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him $180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever. It’s [redacted] stupid. You know what the reshoots cost?”

Speaking of Star Wars, have you ever wondered who the first Sith Lord in history was?

Photo via Lucasfilm

Thanks to the Mouse House essentially throwing away most of the Expanded Universe material that was developed between 1983 (Return of the Jedi) and 2005 (Revenge of the Sith) – fans of the galaxy far, far away have to find their way out of a confounding maze of discarded stories and branching spinoff media whenever they have a question about the pre-Republic era. With hundreds of books and comics, dozens of video games, and countless other works by innumerable writers throughout four decades, how do you even find definitive answers?

Well, we might not be able to make sense of it completely, but if you’ve ever found yourself wondering who the first Sith in history was — both in the canon and the “Legends” timeline — then we’ve got you covered. The Sith didn’t just appear out of the blue, and the events of the Great Schism make for some pleasurable reading, so make sure to head over to the article linked above and learn about the secret history of the Brotherhood of Darkness.