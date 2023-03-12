Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Shazam 2’ cameo reveal leaves director fuming as rumors pinpoint the next major ‘Star Wars’ movie

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has undergone a troubled promotional campaign already, but it seems Warner Bros. has no intention of letting David F. Sandberg’s sequel stand on its own feet. In what could either be called the dumbest move available to them or just a stroke of marketing genius, they’ve unveiled the sequel’s major cameo appearance, and director David F. Sandberg is understandably fuming with anger.

In other news, Star Wars rumors seem to indicate that the next major big-screen installment will arrive in just a little while, led by a creative that no one could’ve possibly expected to helm the galaxy far, far away just a few years ago.

A ridiculous apocalyptic comedy film takes another swing at glory in the streaming space

Image via Sony

This is the End may bring to mind everything that’s wrong with modern Hollywood, but the movie apparently remains a cult favorite among cinemagoers, who are helping it rise through the ranks of streaming’s most-watched titles in the United States. The satirical apocalyptic film, which featured a star-studded cast including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Emma Watson, Rihanna, Paul Rudd, Channing Tatum, Kevin Hart, and Aziz Ansari, is indeed finding new life on HBO Max, proving that the end isn’t in sight just yet.

Shazam 2 director furious with Warner Bros. for leaking the movie’s major cameo appearance

Image via Warner Bros.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in a precarious state in terms of generating hype before its major premiere, so Warner Bros. is helping David F. Sandberg’s sequel along the only way it knows how — by spoiling major parts of the movie. In this case, that happens to be a cameo appearance from a DCU fan-favorite in a recent TV spot. We’re not going to spoil it for you here, but the director is understandably outraged at the company for spilling the beans in such a nonchalant manner.

The next Star Wars movie will probably be from this industry veteran if reports are anything to go by

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Lucasfilm is finally feeling confident enough to drive Star Wars out of the television space and back upon the silver screen again. According to the latest rumors, Kathleen Kennedy and co. have decided that Damon Lindelof of Lost and The Leftovers should be the one to accomplish this task. As such, the director’s take on the galaxy far, far away will be the next major installment in the Star Wars saga, possibly projected for December 2025. We’ll learn more about this at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in April, so stay tuned for more updates.