Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ stans wonder why fans have turned on Dave Filoni as a James Gunn hater gets bashed into oblivion with hard facts

Though most people would jump at the opportunity to become a Star Wars creative, the job should come with a warning label that no matter how hard you try or how often you succeed, fans are inevitably going to turn their backs on you at some point if you fail to deliver.

So, while Dave Filoni, the creator of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and co-creator of The Mandalorian, starts to suffer the same fate, the star of his latest creation, Ahsoka, teases the series by calling it one epic movie.

A James Gunn hater momentarily basks in a moment of “told you so” victory

Image via Warner Bros./Getty Images

Since it’s so fashionable these days to hate on James Gunn, we can no longer distinguish between trolls or people who genuinely hate his newly acquired status as the DCU boss. In the latest episode of the unending Gunn social media controversy, a user accused the director of playing favorites in the DCU reboot, only to be reminded that almost every other filmmaker out there does the same thing, and that’s how Hollywood is basically run. Talk about a disastrous backfire.

Why are we seeing so much Dave Filoni slander all of a sudden? A Star Wars fan genuinely asks

Image via Starwars.com

While Disney isn’t necessarily inundating the market with Star Wars stories these days, the recent failures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and the unimpressive Mandalorian season 3 must seem to a lot of fans as Dave Filoni (and by extension, Jon Favreau) losing their creative grip on the franchise. This is why a lot of them have promptly turned on the pair, regardless of the fact that many people still feel like Dave Filoni should be the one to spearhead the future of Star Wars. Nothing new under the sun, eh?

Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno calls the show a big movie

Image via Disney Plus

Ivanna Sakhno is set to portray a completely new Star Wars character called Shin, who is a committed Dark Side practitioner. Sakhno recently sat down for an interview with Collider during the Star Wars Celebration 2023, and she described Ahsoka as a brilliant movie weaved together by Dave Filoni.

“I think, the entire show is one, and it’s really a film, to me watching it’s one story. I think Dave has done a brilliant job understanding lightness and darkness as a spectrum within, and I just trust him wholeheartedly. So I think what I love about him is that he loves silence, and he loves speaking through silence.”

I guess we should ignore the blasphemy toward our king Filoni for the time being.