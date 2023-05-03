The Boys crew is still busy shooting the fourth season of the Prime Video superhero series, but with the stars increasingly hyping up the out-of-control narrative in terms of grotesque elements, fans are genuinely wondering what could be worse than some of the things we’ve already seen.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us showrunner has once again promised fans that the HBO adaptation will up the ante in season 2, probably as a measure to put some of those genuine form disparity concerns to rest. Lastly, James Gunn is garnering controversy yet again for even bringing up a romance possibility in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which doesn’t really bode well for a movie that has joined the long list of recent MCU films to be critically panned.

The Boys gets so bizarrely unhinged that even Antony Starr had to take a second to process everything

Image via Amazon Prime Video

If you thought the Deep eating Timothy the Octopus or all the heroes wildly doing the no-pants dance in “Herogasm” was as wild as The Boys could possibly get, then you have another think coming. At least that’s according to Homelander actor Anthony Starr, who says season 4 featured the strangest things he’s ever done in life.

“I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, ‘What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?’ It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done.”

This, coming from Homelander, both terrifies and excites us.

The Last of Us showrunner assures fans the bar will be raised for season 2

Image via Naughty Dog

Though The Last of Us on HBO was a mostly faithful adaptation that received a ton of acclaim from fans and critics alike, a lot of people are worried that even Craig Mazin’s team isn’t going to be able to pull off the next season, which is expected to adapt 2020’s The Last of Us Part II. And we’d be inclined to think along the same line if it weren’t for Mazin assuring the fanbase that he’s well aware of the challenges ahead. Be sure to check out the showrunner’s latest interview here, where he explains why the live-action series is capable of attempting the impossible again with Part II.

James Gunn channels Zack Snyder and implies a very absurd romance could’ve almost happened in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Screengrab via YouTube/Marvel Studios

While recently pondering what would’ve happened if Gamora survived Infinity War, the new DCU boss and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn was quick to point out that the heroine’s relationship with Peter Quill would’ve fallen apart anyway, with Gamora hooking up with Adam Warlock “like she does in the comics.” This eerily reminded a lot of people of Zack Snyder’s recent controversial claims about the DC canon, so you might be showing wisdom, after all, for not putting your trust in Gunn if you’ve been a DCEU detractor up to this point.