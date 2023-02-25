The Last of Us still has a ways to go until the conclusion of its first season, but the fandom is already dreading the introduction of Abby Anderson, which will officially launch the HBO adaptation into Part II and its divisive story.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen has finally confirmed that she still has a future in the MCU, though it remains to be seen if Kevin Feige will mobilize the studio’s snipers to avoid this little snippet from getting out too much.

In other news, an industry exec claims James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy movie will be game-changing for genre filmmaking, as a Shazam! Fury of the Gods star proves that even she doesn’t know what the movie is about. Check out these latest breaking sci-fi stories down below.

The man behind the greatest sci-fi flop in history is taking another bold swing at high-budget filmmaking

via Disney

John Carter is not a film. It’s a decision that Disney sorely regrets, even after nearly 10 years. Now Andrew Stanton, the Academy Award-winning director behind this sci-fi bomb, is trying his hand again at big live-action filmmaking. The Finding Nemo and WALL-E creator feels most comfortable when he’s helming an animated project, but that isn’t stopping him from thinking more ambitiously. John Carter may have lost the Mouse House a whopping $200 million, but Stanton thinks his next flick, In the Blink of an Eye, will redeem his blunder.

Even the Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast doesn’t know what the movie is about

via Warner Bros.

The problem with developing a sequel just because the original movie was fairly successful is that even you won’t have a clear idea of what you’re trying to accomplish when the cameras start rolling. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is one such follow-up that no one really asked for, and it seems that even the movie’s cast can’t explain the story.

Helen Mirren, who’ll be portraying the villainous Daughter of Atlas in Fury of the Gods, recently admitted that she can’t really make sense of the plot. “Don’t ask me about the plot, it’s too complicated,” she said. “Lucy Liu and I are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes. It was very hot and uncomfortable and in fact, Lucy said at the end of the first day’s shooting, ‘They are trying to kill us,’ in all seriousness.”

Warner Bros. executive says James Gunn’s Superman movie will change the name of the game

via Warner Bros./Getty Images

While most Snyder fans are rooting for James Gunn to drop the ball on the DCU, Warner Bros. executive and arguably the most IP-hungry executive on the planet David Zaslav thinks the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker will truly revolutionize the superhero game with his work.

At the moment, most cinemagoers have lost their faith in both the MCU and the DCU, but maybe Gunn really is the missing piece of the puzzle. If the director manages to redeem the MCU’s dry patch with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, then we’ll be left without a shadow of a doubt that he can do the same for DC as well.

The Last of Us season 2 is inevitable, and so is the discourse surrounding Abby Anderson

Image via The Last of Us Part II

When The Last of Us Part II came out in 2020, it quickly turned into one of the most controversial product launches in recent memory. We’re talking Last Jedi levels of divisiveness here, with half the fandom singing Naughty Dog’s praises and the other half picking up pitchforks and declaring Part II as one of the worst things to happen to the game industry as a whole.

Harsh opinions have certainly subsided with the passage of time, but there’s one character sitting at the heart of all this controversy who can still spawn a heated debate with the mere mention of her name. Abby Anderson is a sensitive subject to tackle, and HBO will no doubt feel the entire weight of that when the show returns for a second season in a few years. At the moment, though, it seems that the good doctor’s daughter is reopening some old wounds. If you know, you know.

(The above article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us Part II, so read ahead at your own discretion.)

Elizabeth Olsen pulls a total Tom Holland by seemingly confirming Scarlet Witch’s return

Photo via Marvel Studios

It’s official, folks. Or as near to it as we can hope. Elizabeth Olsen has just confirmed that we didn’t see the last of Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Where or how the character will make her return is unclear, but there’s no dancing around her words during a recent panel. “If I were to tell you exactly what I would want, I think I would be spoiling something,” she said. “I don’t know if I can share. I just want to come back!” So do we, Wanda. So do we.

Star Wars fans turn on George Lucas yet again after realizing the creator had completely lost it by the time of the prequels

Image via Lucasfilm

The Star Wars fandom finds it convenient to forget just how harsh it was on the prequels when they were originally coming out. What seems so obviously brilliant now was a befuddling nightmare in the early 2000s, but it doesn’t take a lot of prodding to make most of them admit George Lucas really had lost it when he was making The Phantom Menace. Just sit through this cringe-inducing Return of the Jedi edit and you’ll realize why the franchise’s creator had turned into its biggest enemy.

That’s not to say Disney treated Star Wars any better with the disastrous mess of the sequels, but the next time you entertain this popular notion of George Lucas staying around for another trilogy, just remember Jar-Jar Binks, the “Who shot first?” debacle, the nostalgic “Yub Nub” song, and of course, this weird and abysmal Return of the Jedi version of Jabba’s singers rocking it out for all Star Wars fans to see and lament, as if millions of voices cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.