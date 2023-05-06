Warner Bros. has a lot riding on the planned DCU reboot at the hands of James Gunn, but if the words of the company’s chief executive are to be believed, they’re expecting the Guardians of the Galaxy director to essentially pull off a miracle.

In other news, the BBC has cast a major Disney star in the upcoming fourteenth season of Doctor Who, implying perhaps that its new ties with Disney run deeper than we initially thought. Check out these beats in today’s sci-fi roundup down below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a great villain, further diminishing Jonathan Majors’ prospects as Kang the Conqueror

Photo via Marvel Studios

Even if Jonathan Majors wasn’t embroiled in a career-ending controversy at the moment, his character of Kang the Conqueror has come off as a little underwhelming in Ant-Man and the Wasp, making many fans question if he’ll be able to reach the same level of antagonistic badassery as his predecessor Thanos for the upcoming Avengers movies.

Now, with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans are praising James Gunn’s work on the High Evolutionary, and saying that he is a much better villain than Kang could possibly be. And so the MCU is dealt another blow in the midst of its Multiverse Saga.

Doctor Who casts a Frozen star for Ncuti Gatwa’s first outing as the Fifteenth Doctor

Image via BBC

Doctor Who recently signed a contract to make its way to Disney Plus for Ncuti Gatwa’s forthcoming tenure, not only increasing the show’s budget but also the potential numbers that it’ll rope in once it returns. Now, we’ve learned that Frozen and Hamilton star Jonathan Groff is joining the cast in a “mysterious and exciting” key role. That’s one way to go all Mickey Mouse, I guess.

Warner Bros. boss says James Gunn is “on a mission from God” to give DC its long-overdue deliverance

via DC

There’s no denying the fact that James Gunn is one of the most acclaimed superhero directors out there, without a single miss tarnishing his portfolio, but does Warner Bros. expect him to undo more than a decade’s worth of mistakes in a single outing? That’s certainly what Warner Discovery boss David Zaslav is implying in a recent interview, saying that the company is putting a lot of stuck in Superman: Legacy, to put it lightly.

“The Superman script first draft is done,” he said, then went on to add: “Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth.” Not sure what Gunn himself would say to that, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned from Hollywood these long years, it’s that creative zealotry is always something to be wary of.