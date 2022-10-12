Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Fans wonder whether it’s illegal to be a Sith Lord and the best episode of the CG shows gets some love

Any Star Wars fan worth their salt is hyped up for the sixth episode of Andor, which drops in just a few hours. This will finally pop the cork on the big heist that’s been planned for the last few weeks and we’re quietly optimistic that the long build-up will have been worth it. So far Lucasfilm has played its cards close to its chest on what’ll happen in the second half of the first season, though it seems that episodes 7, 8, and 9 will be standalone stories, with episodes 10, 11, and 12 another three-episode arc.

But, with anticipation building and no promo trailer out there, fans are once again picking over details from the vast Star Wars lore. One of the more interesting topics up for debate today concerns the Jedi’s attempted arrest of Darth Sidious in Revenge of the Sith. Were they right to arrest him simply for being a Sith?

Is it against the law to be the Dark Lord of the Sith?

Image: Lucasfilm

The Jedi bursting into Palpatine’s quarters in Revenge of the Sith to arrest him didn’t go to plan. Though Mace Windu knew he was a Sith Lord and brought along several talented lightsaber duellists, Palpatine carved through them like hot butter. He then managed to twist their actions into anti-Jedi propaganda, explaining away his deformed features as a result of their “attempt on his life”.

However, in an unexpected twist, Palpatine is technically in the right in a strictly legal sense. As detailed in the (surprisingly excellent) Revenge of the Sith novelization by Matthew Stover, Palpatine argues that “his philosophical outlook is a personal matter” and points out that the Senate Constitution has explicit laws against religious persecution.

Whether it’s still persecution when the victim’s “philosophical outlook” involves them crushing the universe under a vast fascist death machine remains up for debate, but if the Jedi had arrested Palpatine simply on the grounds of being a Sith Lord they may have been forced to free him.

Fans heap praise on ‘Twilight of the Apprentice’

Star Wars: Rebels

Only recently The Clone Wars and Rebels had a relatively small and committed fanbase among Star Wars fans. Whether they were dismissed as being aimed at children or simply that there are so many episodes it’s difficult to find the time to watch them, many found them easy to skip.

But, with The Clone Wars and Rebels‘ mastermind Dave Filoni taking the lead on multiple Disney Plus shows, introducing animated characters into live-action, and building on plot points that began in the CG shows, they’re growing into a must-watch. Now one of the true highlights of Rebels — season two finale “Twilight of the Apprentice”— is being held up as better than the entirety of Disney’s sequel trilogy.

This episode boasts one of the best lightsaber duels in the history of Star Wars, with Ahsoka Tano facing off against Darth Vader. It’s an emotionally charged moment due to her long relationship with Anakin, particularly when Vader states he “destroyed” Anakin for being weak, with Ahsoka then vowing to avenge his “death.” Whether “Twilight of the Apprentice” is really better than The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker combined is up for debate, though we can’t think of any moments there that hit the highs this does.

Until then we remain on the edge of our seats for Andor episode six. We’re hyped up for more top-tier Star Wars action and hoping that most of the Rebel cell we met in episode three makes it out of there alive.