It’s no secret that Daisy Ridley’s Rey is fast approaching the height of her powers in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Not only did she spend much of The Last Jedi training under Luke Skywalker – perhaps the greatest Jedi in all the galaxy, even if he did take some convincing to resume the role of teacher and mentor – but she’s fought against Kylo Ren multiple times over and lived to tell the tale.

So, it should come as no surprise that Rey is the Resistance’s ace card as the fight against the First Order enters the final stages. Perhaps most surprising of all is that The Rise of Skywalker – and, by effect, J.J. Abrams – plans to introduce new Force powers to a saga that’s about to celebrate its 42nd birthday. By Abrams’ own admission, it’s a risky move, but today brings forth a brand new TV spot for Episode IX in which Rey is able to freeze Kylo Ren’s crossguard lightsaber as it cuts through the air.

How’s that for an action shot?

In his own words, Abrams and screenwriter Chris Terrio wanted to showcase “aspects of the Force in ways that go beyond what you’ve seen before.” It’s a decision that will surely divide Star Wars viewers come December 20th, but there’s no doubt that Rey’s ‘Force-freeze’ power will come in handy when she’s dueling Kylo Ren atop the ruined remains of Death Star II.

The question, really, is whether Daisy Ridley’s Resistance hero will have one or two tricks up her sleeve for the inevitable confrontation with Sheev Palpatine himself. Our money is on the Jakku orphan.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens big on December 20th.