Laura Dern Teases Ellie’s Return With Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photo

This new photo from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t the most ostentatious you’ll ever see, but it’ll whet fans’ appetites nonetheless. That’s because it marks the return of a popular face not seen in the franchise for a while now. Yes, Laura Dern is reprising her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and she’s shared the below photo of her first day of shooting.

As you can see, I meant it when I said it wasn’t the most ostentatious tease. I also meant it when I said those names should be sufficient to fan your hype-fires. After all, seeing Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum together again in the same Jurassic film is a huge selling point for Dominion and arguably the most exciting thing about it. Not to mention watching them interact with folks like Chris Pratt and the rest of the newer faces should be a lot of fun.

Moving away from the cast, though, and it’s heartening to see that filming has started to get underway again after a rather lengthy delay. Sure, the pandemic is far from over, but this feels like a positive step on the road to normality. The industry took an unprecedented hit when theatres started to close, but one hopes the worst is now behind us. Even I’ve started to miss blockbuster cannon fodder, and I can’t stand blockbuster cannon fodder. I miss it if only because I miss grousing about it.

Excited to see Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and the rest of the crew tackling yet another breakout at a dinosaur park in Jurassic World: Dominion? Drop a comment below to let us know and be sure to stay tuned for further updates now that production on the pic has resumed.