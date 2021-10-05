Laurence Fishburne Rumored To Return For The Matrix 5

During the development, production and ultimately marketing for the project that became known as The Matrix Resurrections, the name Morpheus was never too far from the forefront of the online discourse.

Before the fourth installment in the sci-fi action series had even been officially announced, rumors swirled that the movie would focus on a young version of Laurence Fishburne’s wizened mentor figure. While that turned out to be partially false, the addition of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to the cast led to increased talk that he’d be stepping in for Fishburne and donning the tiny sunglasses.

The Aquaman star didn’t even confirm his role until after the first trailer had been released, and Fishburne was open in admitting that he wasn’t part of Resurrections because nobody asked him to be. However, a new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot offers that the veteran will be part of a fifth installment, although no further details or information are provided to substantiate the claims.

It definitely can’t be ruled out, though, especially when Resurrections‘ ensemble contains a mix of new faces and legacy players, with the focus on a brand new timeline leaving the door open for anyone from the original trilogy to make a surprise comeback. Fishburne might not be on his way back to The Matrix just yet, but fans will still be able to see him team up with Keanu Reeves for another franchise’s fourth entry when John Wick: Chapter 4 comes to theaters next May.