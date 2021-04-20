New Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak Reveals Almost The Entire Plot

Both studios involved in the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home have done a great job of keeping plot details shrouded in a veil of secrecy, made all the more impressive by the sheer volume of set photos that tend to be snapped on big budget productions before being swiftly uploaded onto the internet for all to see.

So far, the only images we’ve seen have taken place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s main timeline, and have largely shown Tom Holland on his own wearing his Spidey suit or interacting with characters we met in Homecoming and Far From Home. Alfred Molina recently shed some light on the multiversal aspect of the narrative, though, while a new leak claims to offer up pretty much the entire storyline.

While it originated on Reddit, the person who shared the information did name Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s surprise episode 5 guest when hardly anybody even considered the character as a potential candidate, and some of the details included do tie into what we’ve been able to glean about No Way Home so far.

The movie reportedly opens with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in court trying to prove his innocence, which could be the ideal opportunity for that Charlie Cox cameo, before Doctor Strange drops the multiversal exposition dump. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield then show up in the second act of the movie to lend an assist to the MCU’s canonical web-slinger, with the final act taking place in, on and around the Statue of Liberty, which has been refitted to look like a giant Captain America, something that’s been hinted at previously.

Tony Stark’s arc reactor is said to be involved somehow, too, fitting his remit even in death of accidentally almost ending the world on repeated occasions, with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin named as the sole surviving bad guy. Whether or not any of this turns out to be true we’ll just have to wait and see, but it certainly chimes with the very little we know for sure about Spider-Man: No Way Home.