Leaked Doctor Strange 2 Image Reportedly Confirms [SPOILERS]

Are you even a popular comic book character if you haven’t been linked with a cameo appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Ever since the official title of Sam Raimi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel was confirmed, the rumor mill has remained in a perpetual state of overdrive, with dozens upon dozens of old and new favorites alike being touted for a guest spot.

It hasn’t even been limited to the MCU either, with names from the Sony and Fox back catalogue regularly finding themselves the subject of speculation. So far, though, only six names have been announced for the cast, with Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez the sole outlier set to make her debut in the world’s biggest franchise.

However, a new image that purports to be a pre-visualization still Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness claims to have revealed a major addition to the ensemble, and you can check it out below.

pre vfx charles xavier pic.twitter.com/cFpOuBJAZk — M.O.M LEAK WARNING (@MOMLEAK) September 22, 2021

Patrick Stewart admitted that he’d spoken to Kevin Feige more than once about several projects, and both he and James McAvoy’s versions of Professor X have come up in the Doctor Strange conversation more than once. That being said, there’s something that looks a little off about the photo, and there’s no word on if this is legit.

It could just have easily come from a million places other than behind the scenes of the production, and as such, the 81 year-old’s potential re-debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness still remains unconfirmed and unverified for now, although fans would love to see it happen.