Leaked Funko Design May Tease Carnage’s Look In Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently complete and sitting on hard drives at Sony Pictures, ready for release. The much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s surprise hit Venom was originally scheduled for an October 2020 debut, yet was delayed due to… well, you know the drill. The film will finally see the light of day just over three months from now on June 25th, but the only official material that’s dropped so far is the logo.

Most expect a trailer to arrive soon, though, which will reintroduce us to Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom and, more interestingly, showcase hot new kid on the block Carnage. A villain long familiar to Marvel fans, Carnage is what happens when you combine an all-powerful alien goop monster and a deranged serial killer. I can’t wait to see what Woody Harrelson does as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, and it’ll hopefully earn the film an R-rating.

In any case, we may now have a peek at Carnage via an unreleased Funko Pop! design posted by Instagram user Funkonorm, and you can check it out down in the gallery below:

It’s not a full image of the character and could theoretically be a doll of the comic book Carnage rather than the movie one, but a bit of research shows that there are already several Carnage Funkos available and this one doesn’t resemble any of them. Given that the film was intended to be released last October as well, it figures that some merchandise would have been produced by now, not to mention that it wouldn’t make sense to put out a non-movie Carnage so close to Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s premiere.

There’s not much more to take away from this, but it’s nice to see that they’re sticking closely to the excellent original design. Let’s hope we get a full trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage very soon.