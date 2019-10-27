Sonic The Hedgehog Poster Reveals Best Look Yet At The Redesign

We all know that when the Sonic The Hedgehog movie was first revealed, there was – shall we say – some controversy over the titular character’s design. Pretty much everything from his teeth, his legs and even the decision to include Coolio’s “Gangster’s Paradise” in the official trailer were all either called into question, or just flat-out torn apart.

Even Sonic’s creator, Yuji Naka, has been known to express his dislike of it. And if the original creator has only negative things to say about your interpretation of their character, you know you’ve screwed up. Having said that, Jim Carrey (who’s playing Dr. Robotnik) has apparently criticized the backlash, expressing concerns about fans and audiences having input on the film’s creation. Make of that what you will.

It’s no secret, then, that fans old and new were not best pleased with how the studio were handling the design of the blue, spiky-haired Erinaceidae (look it up). Now, though, a brand new design has been leaked over on Twitter and it seems as though they may be close to nailing the look, finally.

Seen above, the image shows a standee in an undisclosed location promoting the Sonic movie and from what we can tell, it definitely appears to be a lot closer to our own expectations. He seems to wear an expression that fits the 90’s attitude many of us grew up knowing, too.

The movie has already been delayed because of the controversy, so let’s hope that – if this is the final design for Sonic – production can continue and things can get back on track. After all, a Sonic The Hedgehog pic is definitely something that’s long overdue, so hopefully it can win the fans over. At the very least, we imagine it can’t be any worse than the Super Mario Bros. movie, right?