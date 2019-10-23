Hugh Jackman Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds In New Birthday Video

Happy birthday to Ryan Reynolds! Can you believe that Mr. Deadpool himself has turned 43 today? No doubt he’s been swamped with well wishes from fans and actors alike. That includes Hugh Jackman, a man whose playful feud with the fourth-wall breaking superhero is known across the cinematic universe.

They’ve been back and forth over social media for some time now and just because it’s someone’s birthday, doesn’t mean the feud is laid to rest. Case in point: a recently ‘leaked’ video posted to Twitter depicts Jackman engaged in some sort of altercation with his wife in which she encourages him to wish him a happy birthday.

The video is short, but it shows Jackman (AKA Wolverine) unwilling to engage in any sort of discussion and even scoffing at his wife’s insistence that Reynolds has talent. The video goes one further when he also states his concern about their discussion leaking.

Jackman even goes as far as to say that he had to pretend to laugh when Reynolds sent him a message earlier this month when he uploaded a rather expletive birthday video for him. As well as their on-going Marvel-esque feud, it’s pretty obvious that Reynolds just wanted to prove that he can sing after Jackman called him out in front of a live audience.

Webster’s dictionary definition of a LEAK. 2a. To become known despite efforts of concealment. ⁦@VancityReynolds⁩ pic.twitter.com/VWRWUPjvg5 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 22, 2019

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman With Best Friends Day Post 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it’s not just his arch nemesis and on-screen rival who’s trolling Reynolds today. Salma Hayek, who he starred with in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, shared pictures of the two of them together to her Instagram story. Only, all of the pictures have been posted with Ryan’s head cut out.

I’m sure we’re all looking forward to what the response will be from Wade/Deadpool to Jackman’s message, but it’s almost certainly going to be just as funny. After all, Ryan Reynolds is one of the most beloved and hilarious people in Hollywood right now, so who knows how he’ll come back to this. We wait with bated breath.