Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Great Movies Just In Time For June

Netflix has been the saving grace of millions during the quarantine that has forced everyone inside in the midst of our ongoing global pandemic. As a matter of fact, US Netflix subscribers are averaging 3+ hours a day on the streaming service, indicating that a fairly substantial part of everyone’s lives is catching up on movies or binging their favorite shows. The virus has even caused an all-time high for Netflix stocks, resulting in the company becomeing worth more than Disney. If that doesn’t blow your mind, nothing will.

That said, it’s been up to Netflix to ensure everyone continues to receive quality content to keep them entertained, and so far, they’ve been doing a really great job. May has seen an influx of fantastic films and shows, and there are sure to be plenty more to come when June rolls around.

Unfortunately though, as always, the addition of new content to Netflix’s library comes with the loss of some wonderful titles that will be missed. Of course, the full list of movies and shows exiting the service won’t be shared until closer to the end of May, but here’s what we know so far.

First off, the platform will be losing a number of titles on May 31st, and they’re as follows:

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Dear John (2010)

Final Destination (2000)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

My Girl (1991)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Outbreak (1995)

Red Dawn (1984)

Richie Rich (1994)

And as for June? Well, here’s what’s been confirmed to be leaving:

Bondi Rescue

Border Patrol

Botched Up Bodies

Bringing Sexy Back

Cannabis

Comedy Bang! Bang!

Court Justice

Diva Brides

Gentlemen and Gangsters

Ghost Town Gold

Horror Homes

Hotel Beau Séjour

Kitten Rescuers

License to Drill

Los 10 años de Peter Capusotto

Power Battle Watch Car

The Homecoming

If you’re not pretty torn up about the loss of Kitten Rescuers, you’ve probably never watched it. So, now is your chance to go catch up on it and warm your heart while you quarantine.

But if you’re looking for even more content to consume, you can see the full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix throughout May by heading over here. And as always, stay tuned for the further updates on the streaming service’s additions and losses in June and beyond.