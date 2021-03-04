A New Legacy Begins In First Space Jam 2 Photos

The Toon Squad are back for Space Jam: A New Legacy, the hugely anticipated follow-up to the hit 90s Looney Tunes/basketball mashup that’s arriving this July in theaters and on HBO Max.

This time around, LeBron James will be stepping in for Michael Jordan as the NBA star who joins forces with the classic animated characters when they’re in trouble and while Warner Bros. has been keeping pretty quiet on the film up to this point, not revealing very much, they’ve finally decided to begin to peel back the lid by debuting some first-look photos via Entertainment Weekly, and you can check them out down below.

Admittedly, there’s not a ton that we can glean from these pics, but they’re certainly welcome given that we haven’t seen very much from A New Legacy yet and could even indicate that a trailer is on the way. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case, but for now, these photos should help whet the appetites of the millions of fans who are eager for the property to return.

Directed by Night School’s Malcolm D. Lee, Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green co-star alongside James in the sequel to the 1996 nostalgic classic. Meanwhile, a ton of exciting characters from the wider WB universe have been rumored for cameos – including everyone from The Mask to Lord Voldemort – but as of yet, no one’s been confirmed.

Still, with Space Jam: A New Legacy finally dunking into both theaters and HBO Max on July 16th, we’ll hopefully begin to learn a little bit more about what Warner Bros. has planned in the not too distant future. As always, watch this space.