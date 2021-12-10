Legendary Oscar-winning composer signs on for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Taika Waititi’s sequel to Thor: Ragnarok has had Michael Giacchino confirmed as its composer, with the Oscar award-winning tunesmith signing on for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Giacchino has previously scored Pixar films such as The Incredibles and Ratatouille, and has collected a smorgasbord of credits, collaborating frequently with J.J. Abrams, Jon Watts, The Wachowskis, and Brad Bird.

Giacchino previously served as composer for other Marvel Studios releases like the Jon Watts Spider-Man trilogy (Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home), and Doctor Strange’s debut cinematic outing in 2016.

The talented composer has a busy 2022 lined up, with him scoring the upcoming Robert Pattinson starring The Batman, and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Awards received by Michael Giacchino include his Oscar win for Pixar’s Up in 2010 and three Grammys across his work on Ratatouille and Up (two wins in separate categories).

Giacchino replaces Mark Mothersbaugh who scored Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. Mothersbaugh was previously known for his time in the 80s New Wave scene as co-founder of the band Devo. Devo’s major hit was Whip It. The eccentric music perfectly fit Ragnarok, so the change in direction makes you ponder what Love and Thunder will be aiming for thematically.

Giacchino’s score for Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available December 17, the day after the film’s release in cinemas. Thor: Love and Thunder meanwhile, is set for a cinematic release on July 8, 2022, and is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.