Star Wars Fans Are Loving The LEGO Holiday Special

For the first time since 2014, we haven’t had a new Star Wars movie this year, but fans are currently being well fed thanks to Disney Plus. The Mandalorian is releasing new episodes weekly and this Tuesday saw the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special arrive on the streamer. The 45-minute festive-themed special is both a follow-up to the Sequel Trilogy, taking place after The Rise of Skywalker, and an homage to 1978’s infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. But, you know, everyone’s LEGO. And it somehow totally works.

Star Wars fans are loving it so far and social media is full of all kinds of reactions from those who are blown away by the hilarious yet surprisingly emotional time-hopping storyline. See below for just a sample of what folks are saying right now on Twitter…

Says it all, really.

Just watched the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Loved it. — Joe Ritchie (@DarthMucky) November 17, 2020

Delicious.

me watching the lego star wars christmas special pic.twitter.com/YEYe8Y11fR — star trekking across the universe (@LadySt4rkiller) November 17, 2020

Relatable.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special though! pic.twitter.com/GSDxSSlygi — Hope 💫💖She/Her (@HopeMullinax) November 17, 2020

That didn’t take long.

One minute into the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and I was already emotional — lyssy⁷ 🎉🎉🎉🎉 (@deducinglyssy) November 17, 2020

*Cries in Star War*

me after finishing the lego Star Wars holiday special pic.twitter.com/deqZqxJwZi — sincerely, ivy marie. ⛄️❄️ (@sincerelyivy_) November 17, 2020

OK, we’re moving into spoiler territory now here, people. Look away if you’ve yet to see the special…

The porgs! The porgs came back!

The Porgs! #LegoKylux Lego Star Wars Holiday Special spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

. pic.twitter.com/ZS4BqCXtGP — Iris🌋🌱💀Alazmec Appreciation 🇵🇷 (@Yananiris) November 17, 2020

Rey Will Fight Darth Vader In The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jedi Finn! The LEGO special gave us what the sequels didn’t.

cw // lego star wars holiday special spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

jedi finn is what we deserved from the start pic.twitter.com/98TE0eYXqI — zelda ★ holiday special spoilers (@SITHRIYO) November 17, 2020

Hearts are being broken all over again.

lego star wars holiday special spoilers

.

.

.

.

she’s so sad she has to say goodbye again. I HATE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/Wh9ZKkN73W — m.🦋 (@bensolobaby) November 17, 2020

Correction: we all love the LEGO Obi-Wan trio.

star wars holiday special spoilers

i love lego obi-wan trio pic.twitter.com/ISueSThKuU — kay (@gaylenerso) November 17, 2020

We thought we were ready for everything but… no.

cw // star wars lego holiday special spoilers

.

.

.

.

i thought that I was ready for everything but for some reason I didn't expect yoda in a sweater and hat pic.twitter.com/D110nXN571 — mar✿feeling:ΛΕΣΒΙΑ (@jedikorrasami) November 17, 2020

Though the likes of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill are not involved in it, the special is given some extra legitimacy thanks to three stars from the movies reprising their roles. Namely, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian.

If you haven’t caught it yet, go watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney Plus now. Trust us when we say that you won’t regret checking it out.