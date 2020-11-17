Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Are Loving The LEGO Holiday Special

By 35 mins ago
x

For the first time since 2014, we haven’t had a new Star Wars movie this year, but fans are currently being well fed thanks to Disney Plus. The Mandalorian is releasing new episodes weekly and this Tuesday saw the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special arrive on the streamer. The 45-minute festive-themed special is both a follow-up to the Sequel Trilogy, taking place after The Rise of Skywalker, and an homage to 1978’s infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. But, you know, everyone’s LEGO. And it somehow totally works.

Star Wars fans are loving it so far and social media is full of all kinds of reactions from those who are blown away by the hilarious yet surprisingly emotional time-hopping storyline. See below for just a sample of what folks are saying right now on Twitter…

Says it all, really.

Delicious.

Relatable.

That didn’t take long.

*Cries in Star War*

OK, we’re moving into spoiler territory now here, people. Look away if you’ve yet to see the special…

The porgs! The porgs came back!

Rey Will Fight Darth Vader In The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Jedi Finn! The LEGO special gave us what the sequels didn’t.

Hearts are being broken all over again.

Correction: we all love the LEGO Obi-Wan trio.

We thought we were ready for everything but… no.

Though the likes of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill are not involved in it, the special is given some extra legitimacy thanks to three stars from the movies reprising their roles. Namely, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian.

If you haven’t caught it yet, go watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney Plus now. Trust us when we say that you won’t regret checking it out.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...