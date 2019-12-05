There’s been a lot of speculation about the nature of Leia’s role in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Considering Carrie Fisher’s untimely passing in 2017, no new footage was shot with the actress but J.J. Abrams and his team have made use of deleted material for The Force Awakens to give Leia a part in Episode IX. A significant one, too, as we’ve heard that the Resistance general could be considered the heart of the film. But how will she fit into the story?

Well, with just two weeks to go until it hits theaters, we now finally have the answer to that. As per ScreenRant, the press junket for the movie had several costumes on display, with accompanying plaques describing a little bit about the character they belong to. The one for Leia is very telling, as it confirms that she’ll be Rey’s new Jedi trainer in Rise. Of course, We Got This Covered previously brought you this news last month and now, it seems as if our scoop has been confirmed, with the description for the costume reading as follows:

“General Leia Organa continues to lead the heroic Resistance, building back a fighting force after having suffered costly setbacks. Leia is also training Rey in the ways of the Force, for the galaxy still has need of a Jedi.”

If you’ll recall, this was already hinted at in that shot from the recent trailer of Leia holding a lightsaber, the first time this has ever happened in the history of the saga. Obviously, The Last Jedi demonstrated that she had some Force ability, but Leia being able to mentor Rey in the ways of the Force is a major development for the character. It’s also a fitting sendoff for the former princess, as fans have been waiting to see her get to grips with the Force for 30+ years.

Leia becoming Rey’s latest mentor completes the young heroine’s own arc across the Sequel Trilogy, too, as she’ll have been taken under the wing of each of the Big Three in different movies – Han in TFA, Luke in TLJ and now Leia in TROS. By its conclusion, then, Rey should be ready to save the day on her own, thanks to what she’s learned from the previous generation.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in cinemas on December 20th.