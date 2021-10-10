Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Rumored To Reunite For Titanic 25th Anniversary Project

Next year marks a full quarter of a century since James Cameron’s Titanic sailed into theaters, and it still reigns as the third highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema thanks to a $2.2 billion haul, and it’s one of just five films to have ever reached ten figures twice over.

Cameron’s 195-minute epic won eleven Academy Awards from fourteen nominations, cemented the director’s reputation as the industry’s master of big budget technological boundary-pushing and turned Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into A-list stars, with all three of their respective reputations exactly the same nearly 25 years on.

A new report from Women’s Day Australia claims that Cameron, DiCaprio and Winslet will be reuniting next year for a new project to pay tribute to the anniversary, which is speculated to be a documentary revisiting the making of Titanic that may even involve some of the sets being rebuilt and used as backdrops.

DiCaprio may hate talking about the floating door, but he’s remained close friends with Winslet ever since, and the actress has a role in Cameron’s Avatar sequels so she’s clearly been keeping in touch. The filmmaker is known to celebrate the anniversaries of his biggest hits with re-releases and new insights, so it wouldn’t be a surprise were something related to Titanic in the works and announced in the not too distant future.