Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly In Active Talks With Marvel For MCU Role

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s career has been fascinating to watch unfold, as the child star evolved into a teen heartthrob before becoming one of the most respected, talented and acclaimed actors of his generation. The 46 year-old is one of the biggest names in the business and a proven box office draw, and he’s managed to attain that lofty status without coming anywhere close to boarding a franchise or headlining an action-packed blockbuster.

Of course, DiCaprio has starred in plenty of expensive projects with Titanic, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Blood Diamond, Inception, Django Unchained, The Great Gatsby, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant all costing at least $100 million to produce, but Christopher Nolan’s time-bending modern classic is the only one that could even generously be described as a relatively straightforward action movie.

DiCaprio hasn’t ruled out the idea of appearing in something like a superhero movie though, and he’s never been as dismissive about the genre as many other Actors with a capital ‘A’ have been in the past. If the stars were to align it could definitely happen, and we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Oscar Isaac was being eyed for Metal Gear Solid eight months ago – that the Academy Award winner is in active talks with Marvel Studios.

Obviously, almost every notable name in Hollywood has taken a meeting with Kevin Feige at some stage, so fans shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. However, if the right character in the right movie was to appeal to him, then there’s no reason why Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t make his superhero debut a quarter of a century after he discussed the idea of playing Spider-Man for James Cameron.