Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jim Jones Movie Causes Hilarious Case Of Mistaken Identity On Twitter

The news broke last night that Leonardo DiCaprio was in talks to star and produce in a biopic of Jim Jones, the infamous cult leader who caused the deaths of over 900 of his followers when they drank Flavor Aid laced with Cyanide at the compound custom-built for them in Guyana back in 1978.

It’s one of the most horrifying tragedies to ever happen, and yet Twitter was still quick to react the only way it knows how; with memes. There was a case of mistaken identity sweeping across social media in the aftermath, with many users hilariously operating under the assumption the actor was set to play the rapper of the same name.

As you can see below, the casting news was trending in no time at all, and some of the reactions are admittedly priceless, despite the horror of the real-life figure he’s actually set to portray in the film.

This really shows how it’s 2 cultures cuz the only Jim jones I know is with the brushed cornrows https://t.co/bHPpY8EFU9 — FARI P💞 VOL 1 OUT NOW (@tjworldfari) November 9, 2021

the replies got me hollering bruh wrong jim jones 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wclRmbGWqb — NAOMI🐉 (@indylvnn) November 9, 2021

Everybody thinking that Leo is going to play Jim Jones (Dip Set) and don’t even know who Jim “Don’t drink the kool-aid” Jones is — Liam’s Dad (@JoeKerr1023) November 9, 2021

Lmaoo I’m crying, you know dam well they not making no movie about Jim Jones crazy self — The Big Homie (@MostHighNaj) November 9, 2021

my dumbass thought they meant Jim Jones… you know😂 https://t.co/rV5LCYCa8g — grandma tsunade⚜️ (@_shortstackkkk) November 9, 2021

If you really think Leo DiCap playing Jim Jones the rapper in a movie I’m a need you to educate yourself and not rely on the mandatory education in the school system you attended. — King (@SmooveAb) November 9, 2021

y’all had me believing Leo was to star in a Jim Jones the rapper biopic, not Jim Jones the Jonestown Cult Leader, all morning 💀🤣



play too much — 𝕷𝖚𝖓𝖆 𝕷𝖊𝖁𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖊 (@LunaLeViege) November 9, 2021

Y'all Fucking Twitter is so hilarious…. Y'all know Damn Well they didn't mean this Jim Jones😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BFt2q6oBKJ — NO HONORABLE MENTION (@DCASH_GBTTM) November 9, 2021

THE WAY THE COMMENTS GOT ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He’s set to be the KOOL AID Jim Jones. Not the hype man turned rapper. 😭😭😭😭😭 — bluemiiints (@bluemiiints) November 9, 2021

Lots of people are making jokes about Leonardo Dicaprio playing Jim Jones in a movie, and say its about the rapper.



But remember when Jim Jones, the rapper, dropped their first liquor? It was purple Sizzurp, lots like the original Jim Jones purple Kool-Aid. Now that was weird! — kevgnyc (@kevgnyc) November 9, 2021

You can always rely on Twitter to come through in situations like these, and while it’s a safe bet to say that the Academy Award for Best Actor already has DiCaprio’s name on it, part of us would love to imagine what the reactions would be if it really was the other Jim Jones.