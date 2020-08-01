One Of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Best Movies Just Hit Amazon Prime

Fans had become so obsessed over Leonardo DiCaprio‘s quest to actually win that elusive Academy Award that they could scarcely believe their eyes when it finally happened at the fifth attempt after he picked up the Best Actor trophy for his ferociously committed lead performance in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s The Revenant. It was certainly a well-deserved win, though.

After scooping up the award that had eluded him throughout his entire career, DiCaprio then proceeded to take a four-year break from acting before finally making his long-awaited return in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, resulting in yet more critical and commercial acclaim for the Django Unchained collaborators.

Despite a well-earned reputation as one of the finest talents of his generation though, the 45 year-old has only starred in six movies in the last decade, but having been working solidly for 30 years already, you can understand why he’d be keen to recharge his batteries. And while he may not have decided on his next starring role as of yet, fans can now check out one of the best entries from his back catalogue as Christopher Nolan’s Inception is available on Amazon Prime as of today.

Inception is the most action-heavy role of DiCaprio’s career by far, and if it wasn’t for a little film called Titanic, then it would comfortably rank as his biggest-ever box office hit, too, after the mind-bending heist thriller raked in almost $830 million worldwide. The Shutter Island star seems to pride himself on working with the industry’s most prominent filmmakers, having been directed by the likes of James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Clint Eastwood and Quentin Tarantino, so it didn’t come as much of a surprise that Inception turned out to be as great as it did given Leonardo DiCaprio‘s track record.

And considering that it’s a movie which lends itself very well to rewatches, what with the convoluted and layered plot, you can bet that tons of fans will be digging back into it now that it’s available on Prime. After all, there are still many questions from the film that remain unanswered to this day.