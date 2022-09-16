Letitia Wright says ‘Wakanda Forever’ is a love letter to Chadwick Boseman

Appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Guyanese actress Letitia Wright explained how Chadwick Boseman influenced Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Boseman, who played the title role in the original Black Panther in 2018, has been an inspiration ever since the film’s enormous success. He tragically passed away two years ago from cancer at just 43 years of age.

Wright, who plays Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, in both films, told Jimmy Fallon, “I feel for me it’s a beautiful contribution to Chadwick’s legacy.”

Fallon asked her about the shoulder injury she suffered while filming, and Letitia explained, “It was an unfortunate situation that happened. It took me out for three months so I went home, I got my mind back together, I got my healing back together and then I went back and finished strong.”

Adding more about the incomparable Chadwick Boseman, Letitia said, “I feel like it’s a love letter to him. Every day on set I focused my energy on each scene to dedicate to him.”

Fallon also asked Wright who the new Black Panther is but Wright said she is sworn to secrecy by Marvel spies, which we all know to be true.

During her appearance, she also praised her new co-workers on the film and added one last thing about Chadwick Boseman by saying, “I wanted to dedicate excellence to this film so that he can be proud.”

Wright also discussed her just-released movie called The Silent Twins which she both starred in and produced. The film is based on the true story of June and Jennifer Gibbons, two twins who, as a result of racial bullying, became extremely reserved as children and refused to talk to anyone except themselves. Their seclusion fueled their artistic expression.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on Nov 11, 2022.