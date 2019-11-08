Ewan McGregor is officially returning to Star Wars as Obi-Wan Kenobi for his own upcoming Disney Plus TV series. That’s great and all, but fans are also hungry to see his former master, Qui-Gon Jinn, make a comeback for the first time since The Phantom Menace. With the franchise getting very nostalgic of late – see also Ian McDiarmid reprising the Emperor for The Rise of Skywalker – it feels like there’s a high chance of this happening somewhere.

In fact, We Got This Covered has heard that this is very much the plan. Our sources – the same ones who told us about McGregor’s return back in May before it was officially announced – have said that Liam Neeson is expected to return as Jinn in some sort of future Star Wars project. We can’t say for sure exactly which movie or TV show it’ll be, as it’s still unclear, but we’ve heard that he could appear via flashback in an upcoming production and according to our intel, there’s a good chance that it’ll be in the Obi-Wan series. Again, though, that remains to be confirmed.

It’s interesting that we’re hearing Neeson would show up via flashbacks, though, as in the Star Wars world, even death doesn’t keep a good Jedi down and it’s been widely theorized that Jinn could appear as a Force ghost at some point. After all, Yoda told Obi-Wan he was going to teach him how to contact Qui-Gon in Revenge of the Sith. Still, just because there may be flashbacks doesn’t mean Force ghost appearances are out of the question, as well.

Much like Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn has become a disproportionately popular character considering his slim amount of screentime. Maul did recently get a second movie appearance in Solo, though, so it’s about time that Neeson’s character got the same treatment, whether it ends up happening in the Obi-Wan series or another Star Wars project.