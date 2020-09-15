Following on from Ewan McGregor’s recent comments reflecting on the legacy of the Star Wars prequels, fellow Force-wielder Liam Neeson has given his own thoughts on the matter. Neeson played Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn just the once in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but it appears to have left a lasting impression on him.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, the actor said that despite the negative reception the film received, he’s proud of it, stating:

“I know a lot of fans and critics didn’t like it. I’m proud of it.”

Re-evaluating the prequels is certainly in vogue at the moment. Could it be that when the coronavirus pandemic forced us all indoors, it led many to take a second to reflect on the past? There’s definitely been an increase in retrospection post-COVID-19. The renewed interest could also be borne out of Ewan McGregor’s return from the prequel wilderness, with the actor having agreed to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Disney Plus original series.

Whatever led to the new discourse, it’s interesting to hear the thoughts of the actors who were party to the most divisive moment in Star Wars history… well, the most divisive until The Last Jedi. We all know what audiences and critics think of Episodes I to III. But the same can’t be said for the cast, so these comments are welcome. McGregor has never been particularly enthusiastic, but Neeson, on the other hand, sounds much more enamoured by what they accomplished.

This looks like a perfect opportunity to ask which side of the divide you fall on. Are you a prequel sceptic, or a prequel fanatic? Make your thoughts known in the comments section. At the very least, can we all agree that Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace was a phantom pain?