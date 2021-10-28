Liam Neeson Signs On For Yet Another New Action Thriller

For at least the second time, Liam Neeson revealed earlier this year that he was planning to retire from the action thriller genre after he’d cleared his upcoming slate, once again reiterating that he couldn’t keep it up forever with his 70th birthday on the horizon in June 2022.

Since making that statement, the veteran star has seen The Ice Road release on Netflix and top the most-watched list, while he’s gone on to shoot Blacklight, Memory and Retribution, all of which tick the boxes fans have come to expect since he first reinvented himself as cinema’s premiere grizzled badass in Taken thirteen years ago.

In a shocking turn of events that nobody could have seen coming, Neeson’s retirement from running and gunning is far from over, with Deadline reporting that he’s set to headline In the Land of Saints and Sinners, which reunites him with The Marksman director Robert Lorenz.

Neeson plays a freshly-retired assassin residing in a sleepy Irish village, who gets drawn into a game of cat and mouse with a trio of terrorists. Shooting on In the Land of Saints and Sinners is penciled in to start in March of next year, but we can probably let the actor off with reneging on his word seeing as he’ll get the opportunity to film in his home country, and presumably get the rare opportunity to use his own accent.