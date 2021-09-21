Liam Neeson’s Next Action Thriller Gets A Release Date

Liam Neeson turns 70 years old in less than nine months, so it’s hardly surprising that he’s once again talking about retiring from the genre that turned him into one of cinema’s most bankable action heroes. Ever since Taken, the Liam Neeson Action Thriller has become one of the industry’s pre-eminent subgenres, and audiences still can’t get enough of watching the veteran badass plowing his way through a raft of hapless goons.

Not only did Honest Thief and The Marksman both top the domestic box office when they released last year, but Cold Pursuit is reportedly in line for the sequel treatment. The Ice Road dominated Netflix’s most-watched list when it premiered in June, while countless titles from the actor’s back catalogue pop up on the platform’s Top 10 on an almost weekly basis.

Neeson’s next effort is Blacklight, which sees him playing a fixer for the FBI, tasked with pulling undercover agents out of danger. Naturally, he finds himself caught up in a conspiracy when one of his charges questions those he works for, which will presumably lead to many throat-punches for those foolish enough to stand in his way.

Co-written and directed by Mark Williams, Blacklight has now been locked in for a theatrical release on February 11th, 2022, as per Deadline. There likely won’t be much competition at the box office at that time of year, so don’t bet against Neeson landing another number one hit.