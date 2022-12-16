Life in plastic, it’s fantastic! Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world in first look teaser for ‘Barbie’

Hiya, Barbie. Wanna go for a ride? The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie prepares for her most glamorous role yet with Warner Bros.’ Barbie movie, which has just dropped its official teaser. The 32-year-old Australian is ready to party in full doll-like attire in the minute-long clip, which sees Barbie towering over poverty-stricken children playing with outdated dolls on a beach. The children, looking despondent and downright depressed, attempt to make their dull dolls more interesting by scheduling tea time and making them interact with one another.

When one little girl notices a pair of painted toenails sticking out of oversized sandals, her mind is blown when she glances upwards to see Barbie, in all her glory, overlooking a shimmering ocean and a rising sun. As the girl gawks in awe, Barbie removes her sunglasses and winks. In the following moments, all the girls — whose minds are open to new possibilities with the Barbie ‘doll’ — begin smashing their own dolls and throwing them away, potentially symbolizing the cultural and societal significance of Mattel/Barbie’s uprising as the leading doll company across the globe.

Although it’s short and sweet, the Barbie teaser gets the job done. We’re not alone when we say that the excitement is real, especially for those of us who grew up with an abundance of Barbie figures. Thanks to Barbie Media, we can communicate some interesting facts to prove how insanely influential Mattel has been: “A Barbie Dreamhouse is sold every two minutes and was first introduced in 1962. Barbie is the most diverse fashion doll on the market. More than 100 dolls are sold every minute, with a total of 58 million sold annually. Barbie is sold in 150 countries worldwide.”

As for Margot Robbie, the actress and producer recently reprised her role as Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but she’s hoping to add another award to her collection of accolades with her performance as Nellie LaRoy in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, scheduled for release on Dec. 23, 2022. Aside from Barbie, Robbie is due to appear in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama by Wes Anderson, Asteroid City.

There’s only one thing left to say: imagination, life is your creation!