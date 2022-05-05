The Buzz Lightyear origin movie will be winging its way to theaters on this summer.

All systems are go for the release of Pixar’s upcoming Lightyear according to a tweet from director Angus MacLane. Fans can strap in and start the countdown for the film’s impending June 17 release date.

"Buzz Lightyear mission log, stardate: 05.04.2022. After a 5 1/2 year mission, LIGHTYEAR is finally finished." My sincerest thanks to the cast and crew. I couldn't be more proud of the work we've done. #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/HoOhbGzTfQ — Angus MacLane (@AngusMacLane) May 5, 2022

MacLane thanked his cast and crew for the work they’ve done over the five and a half years it has taken to bring the project from concept to wrap. MacLane first pitched the movie in 2016 after his co-directing efforts on Finding Dory. MacLane was inspired by wondering just what movie Toy Story‘s Andy had seen that inspired him to want the Buzz Lightyear action figure in the first place.

MacLane further wrote in his Tweet that he “couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve done.”

Lightyear is MacLane’s first effort as the sole director of a feature production. He also wrote the film. MacLane has directed several short films for Pixar in the past, including BURN-E, Toy Story Toons: Small Fry, and Toy Story of Terror! all of which he also wrote. He also served as an animator for the studio between 1998 and 2010. He took home an Annie Award for his animation work on The Incredibles.

Buzz and Zurg in promo art for Pixar's 'LIGHTYEAR.'



The film hits theaters next month. pic.twitter.com/FLb6c6krAT — Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) May 4, 2022

Lightyear will follow the title character in his first year in Star Command. The movie features Captain America’s Chris Evans as Buzz, James Brolin as Emperor Zurg (hmmm. seems like those guys have fought before), Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne, Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison, and Uzo Aduba as Alisha Hawthorne.

Lightyear will debut in theaters on June 17. 2022.