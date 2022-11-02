Like clockwork, a new Netflix true crime thriller shoots straight to number one

Netflix’s fetish for fear-inducing true crime stories doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon, with yet another original crime drama gunning its way to the number one spot.

Starring not one but two Academy Award-winning actors, The Good Nurse has given streaming audiences pain relief on Netflix. Jessica Chastain stars opposite Eddie Redmayne in this disturbing true crime story about one of the most unassuming serial killers you’ll ever hear about.

Redmayne portrays Charles Cullen, a nurse who was convicted of murdering 29 patients by overdosing and poisoning them under the pretence of medical care. Chastain plays the nurse who tipped off the police of her mysterious coworker’s habits and sparked a manhunt for the under the radar monster.

The Good Nurse has seen instant recognition on streaming, with a number one spot attained in its first week. Over 68 million hours viewed, it shot ahead of several week favorites like The Boss Baby, The Stranger, and Luckiest Girl Alive. Director Tobias Lindholm previously helmed other acclaimed movies such as the Mads Mikkelsen masterpieces The Hunt and Another Round, with The Good Nurse his first major American production.

Capping off a strong year for Chastain who won Best Actress at the Oscars in 2022 for a seminal performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, her performance as Amy Loughren could be enough to see her head for yet another nomination at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Netflix’s latest true crime film has received strong reviews, sitting on an enviable 80 percent approval rating from critics according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The Good Nurse is currently available to stream on Netflix.