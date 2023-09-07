Like clockwork, tales of Rotten Tomatoes paying off critics instantly draws Zack Snyder into its orbit

If we’re being completely honest, the mental gymnastics that the Zack Snyder cultists perform in order to arrive at their conclusions are almost transcendentally impressive. At least, that’s would we would say if they were actual mental gymnastics, rather than the mental equivalent of making fun of Olympic gymnasts whilst scarfing down some Pringles.

Nevertheless, watching someone inhabit that state of mind in real time, no matter how egregiously frustrating it may be, is also kind of an amazing thing to witness, and this spiral is one of the most fascinating yet.

I remember after watching BvS in March 2016, I went online and couldn't figure out if some people had seen the same movie as me.



Naives were manipulated into hating the best CBM there is.



7 years later some people still can't figure out that they were played by a third party. https://t.co/2mNxEaOHrG — Alessandro Zorro (@fahrenh451) September 6, 2023

Someone really used the recent Bunker 15/Rotten Tomatoes controversy to claim that critics were manipulated into review-bombing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (which, if you’re familiar with the ins and outs of the scandal, doesn’t even begin to add up), rather than just admitting it was a weak movie, and subsequently accepting that there’s a difference between “I like this” and “this is good.”

As per usual, some of Twitter’s more sensible denizens tried to reel things in, but each and every one was met with a defense about as ironclad as you’d expect from someone with this degree of mental fortitude.

Pr Firm represent pic.twitter.com/Zez70WJZaL — Alessandro Zorro (@fahrenh451) September 7, 2023

Sure, PR firm represent pic.twitter.com/901PlT83zR — Alessandro Zorro (@fahrenh451) September 7, 2023

At this point, we’re not sure what could possibly be said that hasn’t already been said hundreds of times. Perhaps it’s getting to the point where Snyder needs to take responsibility for the toxic side of his fanbase and de-escalate the never-ending wave of nonsense; not for us poor souls who have to encounter this drivel, but for it perpetrators, who very clearly need all the help they can get.