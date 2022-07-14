In content mines beneath Disney’s headquarters, story is harvested, exploited, and utilized until it dies for audiences who increasingly want more and more of the things they experienced as kids. This has led to live-action Lilo & Stitch finding a director.

News of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On director Dean Fleischer-Camp coming aboard the remake of the 2002 animated film and future Disney Investor Day prop is reported today in an article from Deadline Hollywood. Dan Line and Jonathan Eirich are producing, Ryan Halprin is executive producing, and it is unknown at this time whether the film will be in theaters or sent straight to Disney Plus. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in talks to script the piece, and it has taken years to get to where it is right now.

In 2018 The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed the completely necessary idea’s existence, and back then, Mike Van Waes was on deck to script while Lin and Eirich were still on board as producers at the time, too. Jon M. Chu later came on as director but left due to commitments with other projects, and it has been rumored, but not yet confirmed Chris Sanders is back as Stitch.

The live-action version of Lilo & Stitch does not have a release date or cast set at this time. Camp has not commented on his decision to come aboard, and the initial version of the film can be watched with some altered sequences some fans have disliked on Disney Plus right now.