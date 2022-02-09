Lin-Manuel Miranda open to ‘Encanto’ Broadway musical

Disney is known for being successful with Broadway musicals like The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen, and today, we’ve learned that the likelihood of Encanto becoming a Broadway musical isn’t at all farfetched

In an interview with E! News, Lin-Manuel Miranda lets us know what he thinks about taking it to the big stage. “I think it weirdly lends itself well. They don’t always, you know? Like, I can’t picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don’t know how you’d do the ocean.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Broadway legend, of course, with hits like In The Heights and Hamilton under his belt. He believes that Encanto would do exceptionally well.

“My first draft of the last song in the movie, ‘All of You,’ was like seven minutes long,” he shares. “It was so late in production that they were like, ‘Lin, we won’t make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.’ So I’ve got the Broadway finale, like in the chamber.”

Image via Disney

Encanto means something to many of the people who have watched it. But it turns out, it means even more to those who were part of the production. “It’s been amazing to see how seen people feel, because we’re all pulling from personal places — Jared, Charise and Byron — in every aspect of the story.” Lin-Manuel said. “It was developed by all of us, throwing our stories into the middle of the table.”

It appears that this isn’t the end of Encanto. Even if it isn’t taken to Broadway, Miranda wants to do something with it. “There’s so many stories in that house, that it would be wonderful to expand on it.”

Disney has yet to confirm an Encanto sequel or, for that matter, a Broadway adaptation. But if Lin-Manuel has anything to do with it, fans could well be privy to the latter in the not-too-distant future.