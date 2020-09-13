Lineup For DCEU’s New Justice League Team Reportedly Revealed

We’re still waiting on Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League a full 53 months after cameras first started rolling on the DCEU’s all-star epic, and even then the finished product isn’t arriving on HBO Max until next year and will be released in four hour-long installments. But that still hasn’t stopped speculation from looking towards the future and what it might hold for the team.

Before the Snyder Cut was officially announced, it has to be said that things seemed pretty bleak for the Justice League as recently as a few months ago. Ben Affleck had retired as Batman, there were constant rumors that Henry Cavill’s time as Superman was over, Ezra Miller was facing calls to be replaced as the Flash following a viral video of him choking out a fan, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg had become the forgotten man of the entire franchise.

Things look markedly different now with Cavill and Affleck officially back on board, and the latter is set to lend support to Miller’s Barry Allen in The Flash, while Fisher is still in negotiations to join the cast despite his own high-profile battles against Warner Bros. There’s already a whole lot going on in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, then, but a new report claims that the movie will also end up introducing the latest lineup of the Justice League in what could be a huge tease of things to come.

According to tipster Mikey Sutton, director Andy Muschietti is set to get the whole gang back together, and will even be adding several new members for good measure. As per the report, Zachary Levi’s Shazam!, Amber Heard’s Mera and the as-yet-unnamed actor still to be cast as Green Lantern are set to complete the roster for the Justice League 2.0, which will also include Flash, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Cyborg. And if this latest rumor turns out to be true, then a sequel or soft reboot of some kind surely can’t be too far off.