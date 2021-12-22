Lionsgate announces release date for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Hold onto your firearms and excommunicado contracts because Jonathan Wick is returning to wreak destruction in the criminal underworld on March 24, 2023.

Lionsgate has just announced the premiere date for the upcoming fourth installment in the John Wick movie franchise, currently titled John Wick: Chapter 4 with a short clip. The video shows the Continential preparing for the arrival of Keanu Reeves’s super-badass and stylish assassin:

The story will undoubtedly pick up after the events of the threequel. Having pissed off the boss of the High Table, Wick now finds himself in a precarious situation. But as most people who’ve even seen one installment of the franchise will be quick to tell you, the master hitman usually needs an incentive to do what he does best. So what’s it going to be this time?

Well, I don’t suppose anything could trump the closing moments of Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Winston, the New York Continental Hotel owner, double-crossed his old ally and left him for the dead, especially after Wick put his neck on the line for nothing more than sentimental allegiance.

The talented marksman will not be alone in his vendetta, of course. Joining him in this endeavor will be the Bowery King, played by Keanu Reeves’s old co-star Laurence Fishburne, who also has a score to settle with Winston and all the rest of the higher-ups in the criminal syndicate. Unfortunately, the Matrix Resurrections didn’t offer the chance for Neo and Morpheus to reunite and kick ass together again, so maybe John Wick: Chapter 4 will give us a semblance of that dream team-up.

The only catch is that due to COVID-19 restrictions and Keanu’s commitments to the aforementioned film, we have a long wait ahead of us until Q1 2023. Still, fans of the series will nonetheless be glad to know that Lionsgate has finally slated a release date for the sequel.