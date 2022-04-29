'Expendables 4' Previewed During Lionsgate's CinemaCon Presentation

The film will return to an R rating after the last film in the series went in a PG-13 direction.

The Expendables franchise brought action greats of the past back for fun romps, had a third entry in 2014, and, now, footage of the latest installment has been previewed at CinemaCon.

Rebecca Rubin of Variety revealed that comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who was leading Lionsgate’s presentation at the convention, described the film as “more violent than Will Smith at a comedy club.”

Of course, unless you’re living under a rock, you’ll know that Maniscalco is referencing Smith striking Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife at this year’s Academy Awards, launching a 10-year-ban from the awards, a resignation from the Academy and an infinite amount of think pieces.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who is emceeing Lionsgate's #CinemaCon presentation, say #Expendables4 is "more violent than Will Smith at a comedy club" — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) April 28, 2022

A poster for the film, officially titled EXPEND4BLES, shows all the returning faves with a very clear and pointed tagline: “They’ll die when they’re dead.”

The first poster for 'EXPEND4BLES' has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/Kr0RjI1eiN — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 25, 2022

Things do die when they are dead, yes.

New additions include Eddie Hall, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Tony Jaa, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Tran with Iko Uwais, of the hit Indonesian The Raid films, will play the villain.

The film will also return to an R rating after the last film in the series went in a more PG-13 direction.

This story is developing.