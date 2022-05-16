Lisa Marie Presley is singing Austin Butler’s praises, and Presley family fans are taking note. Presley took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the upcoming Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, and most importantly, the project she says they’ll be proud of forever.

Presley has seen Elvis two times already, and the experience is a bittersweet one for the daughter of the legend himself. A series of Tweets share her feelings about the film and the experience she had watching it.

“Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and finally done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

“You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever. Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I’m being repetitive, but I don’t care. Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.”

She credits Luhrmann for not just bringing his story to life in a beautiful way but for “setting the record straight,” and her praises for the film are a promise that fans will see a side of Elvis his family loved and adored so much — one that might pull the curtains back on some things.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Presley touched on the grief she’s also feeling right now. Losing her son Benjamin Keough in 2020 is something she says she’ll always carry with her, and Presley says she wishes he was alive now to have seen this beautiful tribute to Elvis.

Presley also shares that she was moved to tears watching Riley, Harper, and Finley as they saw the film for the first time.

What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced. It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.

Elvis hits theaters on June 24, and it might just wow you enough to volunteer to eat your own foot if Butler doesn’t win an Oscar for his portrayal of the legend.