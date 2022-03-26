Listen: Kid Cudi releases new bop for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s release to theaters next month, artist Kid Cudi is sharing his latest track that ties in with the film, called “Stars In The Sky.”

The song continues Cudi’s recent trend of crafting quite uplifting and hopeful music, such as the tracks generally found in his 2020 album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen and his collaboration with Ariana Grande, last year’s single “Just Look Up,” which was for the film Don’t Look Up.

The new song and music video was also shared by the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie Twitter account.

Many fans jumped for joy at the blue blur striking a classic pose in the music video from the cover of the Dreamcast video game Sonic Adventure.

“You know the vibes!” was the official Sonic account’s explanation.

You know the vibes! 😎 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 25, 2022

There were many other fans who also appreciated the reference.

This means everything 💜 pic.twitter.com/5z7cb2m5Y0 — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) March 25, 2022

Another fan was certain they spotted a Sonic 3D reference with the hedgehog’s gelled up hair style in the music video.

Just as a piece of music, one fan found the elevating tune “SO DAMN CHILL.”

THESE VIBES ARE SO DAMN CHILL IM ASCENDINGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/RiagOynEY4 — TWEWY 4 SMASH (@BrosNeku) March 25, 2022

And even the lyrics were the kind of poetry suitable for swooning, for one music lover.

Kid Cudi has given Sonic a powerful weapon pic.twitter.com/fDdbuM02Jw — Axis Prime ✪ (@AxisTheTiger) March 25, 2022

Another Twitter user may have taken the lyric “take my hand” a little too seriously.

Will do pic.twitter.com/kA7GzsAfya — Mars the Hedgehog (@MarsButterfly14) March 25, 2022

Another Twitter user was simply happy for having “something new to vibe to.”

What took you so long? I waited for the new theme song for months! 😩



That being said, finally something new to vibe to! pic.twitter.com/9kz8gSphyX — Levente Krisztián Büte (Chris) 🇺🇦 (@christianbute) March 25, 2022

“BANGER” was the only appropriate descriptor another music lover could muster.

THAT SONG WAS A FUCKING BANGER — Neo_6773 (GHOST) (@Neo_sholi) March 25, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes to theaters April 8. And you can catch Kid Cudi starring in the horror film X, in theaters now.