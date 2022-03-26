Listen: Kid Cudi releases new bop for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’
Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s release to theaters next month, artist Kid Cudi is sharing his latest track that ties in with the film, called “Stars In The Sky.”
The song continues Cudi’s recent trend of crafting quite uplifting and hopeful music, such as the tracks generally found in his 2020 album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen and his collaboration with Ariana Grande, last year’s single “Just Look Up,” which was for the film Don’t Look Up.
The new song and music video was also shared by the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie Twitter account.
Many fans jumped for joy at the blue blur striking a classic pose in the music video from the cover of the Dreamcast video game Sonic Adventure.
“You know the vibes!” was the official Sonic account’s explanation.
There were many other fans who also appreciated the reference.
Another fan was certain they spotted a Sonic 3D reference with the hedgehog’s gelled up hair style in the music video.
Just as a piece of music, one fan found the elevating tune “SO DAMN CHILL.”
And even the lyrics were the kind of poetry suitable for swooning, for one music lover.
Another Twitter user may have taken the lyric “take my hand” a little too seriously.
Another Twitter user was simply happy for having “something new to vibe to.”
“BANGER” was the only appropriate descriptor another music lover could muster.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes to theaters April 8. And you can catch Kid Cudi starring in the horror film X, in theaters now.