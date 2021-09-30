Listen to Eminem’s New Track For Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has a new track featuring Eminem. “Last One Standing” is the song that hit the hip-hop star’s YouTube page just a day before the sequel is set to hit theaters, according to Screen Rant.

The film will see Tom Hardy return as Eddie Brock, who must juggle with the challenges of his alternate symbiote persona and trying to get his journalism career back on track. But when an interview with serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, results in the opportunity for the maniac to bond with the deadly symbiote Carnage, Venom must do everything he can to stop his bloodlust.

The film co-stars Naomie Harris, whose character also bonds with a symbiote, who teams up with Carnage in his rampage, and Michelle Williams returns as Anne Weying, Brock’s ex-girlfriend from the first film.

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

The new track features the rap artist reuniting with Skyler Grey as well as Polo G and Mozzy. You can listen to the song via the embed above.

Mathers previously scored a titular track for the prior film, 2018’s Venom. Though the song was critically mixed, it generally fared better with casual listeners, racking up half a billion views on Slim Shady’s YouTube channel. Perhaps that is a bellwether of the kind of numbers we can expect with this new track, but only time can tell. Either way, we’re looking forward to how “Last One Standing” fits in thematically with Venom: Let There Be Carnage when it hits theaters tomorrow.