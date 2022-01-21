Listen to the incredible main theme from ‘The Batman’

Batman movies have an amazing musical track record. Danny Elfman’s work on Batman ’89 is iconic, Hans Zimmer’s The Dark Knight score was hugely influential, and Zimmer and Junkie XL’s collaborative work on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League kicks a whole bunch of ass. Now it seems Michael Giacchino’s The Batman score will join them.

Check it out:

Reeves tweeted this on his social media, confirming that Giacchino wrote it even before Robert Pattinson was cast in the role:

My brilliant friend @m_giacchino wrote this theme before I ever shot a frame of @TheBatman. I can still remember listening to it in my car with #DylanClark before we went onto the stage to do #RobertPattinson's screen test. We both had chills. Listen now: https://t.co/1t4ExcwfZd pic.twitter.com/hACMoP9bT0 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 21, 2022

Giacchino has been public about his love for Shirley Walker’s work scoring Batman: The Animated Series and that influence (particularly her score for Mask of the Phantasm) is easily detectable in this regal and heroic theme. Traditionally you’d expect a Batman theme to be all horns and brass, but this has lighter string parts that appear to tease the duality of Bruce Wayne and Batman.

Fans are already remarking that the opening half feels like a theme for a tortured Bruce Wayne, with the latter half him putting on his armor and becoming a symbol of vengeance. The seven-minute piece wraps up with an incredible two-minute build-up that hypes Batman’s pursuit of justice.

After this, I can’t wait to hear the other themes, especially those for Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman and Paul Dano’s Riddler. We should get a full soundtrack release a few weeks in advance of The Batman’s March 4 release, let’s just hope the track listing doesn’t spoil the plot!