Little Red Riding Hood hopes to clear Cinderella’s name of murder in this upcoming Japanese Netflix mystery

Most people are familiar with the tale of Little Red Riding Hood at this point; our beloved protagonist dons her little red cloak and goes for a stroll in the woods, where she meets a disheveled girl named Cinderella, whom she quickly befriends. A fairy then gives them beautiful clothes so they may attend a fancy ball, but the straits soon become dire when the party turns into a heinous murder mystery that Little Red must take the initiative to solve.

Okay, so maybe Netflix‘s upcoming take on the story took a fair share of creative liberty, but you nevertheless can’t deny that Once Upon a Crime, the upcoming fantasy drama film from director Yûichi Fukuda, has a much more curious state of affairs behind it.

The film stars Kanna Hashimoto and Yuko Araki as Little Red and Cinderella, respectively, and the two protagonists initially have something of a hidden agenda in their quest to uncover the murder of Hans; their pumpkin carriage, you see, may or may not have had something to do with his untimely demise.

After unsuccessfully hiding the body in the woods, the pair find themselves locked in a room with more than a few fall-takers to choose from; Isabella, the stepmother, Cinderella’s step-sisters Anne and Margot, Tekla, the witch, and countless other colorful characters. But when Little Red discovers that the suspects are all connected by the mysterious glass slippers that Cinderella wears upon her feet, she eventually becomes determined to crack the case wide open and reach this particular story’s proper conclusion.

Once Upon a Crime releases to Netflix on Sept. 14.