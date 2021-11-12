Live-Action Pinocchio Movie With All-Star Cast Coming To Disney Plus

Streaming services celebrate upcoming releases, current successes and invite fans in for a closer look with days dedicated to their platforms and how on-demand viewing is changing the entertainment realm. Disney Plus day is finally upon us, and fans who have been anxiously awaiting news on their favorite films and TV surprise announcements are already excited this morning.

As the Disney Plus Twitter thread grows through the day, news will be shared on everything from Disney classics to Marvel cinematic adventures and National Geographic content pushing the boundaries of living comfortably and living for adventure.

Just moments ago, after an image for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 film was shared, Disney told fans more details of the upcoming live-action Pinocchio film hitting the platform in 2022.

The movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis, will star Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, and Cynthia Erivo alongside the voice acting of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco.

The live-action retelling of #Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis is coming Fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus. ✨#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/kdK5fKrMfX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

While no specific plot details have been shared yet, we all know the story of the beloved wooden puppet who dreamt of becoming a real boy. While other remakes of the film have happened, this is Pinocchio’s first live-action Disney remake, and we can’t wait to see how they’ll tell his story alongside his loyal pal Jiminy Cricket.

Pinocchio hits Disney Plus in the fall of 2022.