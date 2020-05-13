Live-Action Atlantis: The Lost Empire Remake Now In Development At Disney

After the 1990s renaissance that saw all-time classics like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King hit theaters, interest in Disney’s animated output had started to dwindle by the turn of the millennium. Understandably, it seemed that moviegoers were more enamored with the computer-generated techniques being used by studios like Pixar rather than the Mouse House’s old-fashioned hand drawings.

This led to a string of films from Disney that didn’t perform terribly well at the box office, but are still looked back on rather fondly, including The Emperor’s New Groove, Lilo & Stitch and Treasure Planet. Of course, another Disney animated effort that didn’t exactly bring in big numbers was Atlantis: The Lost Empire, which only made $186 million on a roughly $120 million budget. It also received rather mixed reviews.

However, the reception to the film has shifted a bit over time, with many now calling it an unsung classic, and with Disney seemingly intent on remaking every single one of their animated movies, it seems as if they’re about to begin looking to even those that were viewed as a disappointment upon their initial release.

According to The Illuminerdi, a live-action remake of Atlantis: The Lost Empire is now in the works. And while exciting to hear, this shouldn’t be too surprising. After all, We Got This Covered first told you almost a year ago that Disney had plans to remake the film and now, it seems as if our scoop’s been confirmed.

Unfortunately, the outlet has no further details to share at this time, but the project is indeed in development and with any luck, some casting news will begin to surface soon. Of course, Tom Holland has been linked to a live-action remake of Atlantis: The Lost Empire for a while now and would indeed be the perfect choice to play Milo. In fact, the actor’s even expressed interest in it in the past. Whether it comes to pass or not, we’ll have to wait and see, but we know that Disney’s interested in him and we’ll keep our fingers crossed that they’re able to work something out.